SlideCasts - Sync YouTube Videos with your Google Slides Presentation

SlideCasts let you combine YouTube videos and Google Sides / PowerPoint presentations in a single-player. The speaker video and the slides appear side-by-side and, as the video progresses, the slides auto-change in sync with the video.

You can try a live demo of SlideCasts here. Just hit the play button on the YouTube video and you’ll notice that the slides will change at the 10s, 25s and 30s mark (configurable).

SlideCasts can be really useful for educators involved in remote teaching. The teacher’s “talking head” video can be uploaded to YouTube and the lecture slides can be hosted on Google Slides.

If your course slides are available as a PowerPoint presentation that will work as well since you can directly upload your PPT and PPTX files to Google Slides.

How to Sync Presentation Slides with Video

The first step is to install Creator Studio. Next go to slides.google.com and open any existing presentation.

Go to the Addons menu inside Slides, choose Creator Studio and then select Create Slidecasts. Here specify the URL of the YouTube video and your Google Slides deck (both should be public).

Next, specify the timestamps in mm

For instance, if you want the second slide to show at the 15s point in the video, the 3rd slide at the 45s mark and the 4th slide at 1 minute, 20 second mark, your markers would be written as:

0, 15, 45, 1:20

That’s pretty much it. Click the Generate button and copy-paste the HTML code into your website.

The SlideCast player is responsive so the video and slides will auto-resize based on the size of the visitor’s screen.

