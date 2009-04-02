Is Firefox Logging You Out of Some Websites When You Restart the Browser

#mozilla firefox #software hacks

logging-out If you are accessing sites like Google Calendar, Twitter, LinkedIn, Yahoo Mail, etc. from a personal computer, you probably use the “remember me” option so that you don’t have to type the user name and password each time you visit the site.

Internally, Firefox uses cookies that are set to expire after a longer duration and thus you are automatically signed in to your favorite website without having to re-enter the password.

Now the annoying problem. It sometimes happens that Firefox is unable to remember your setting and keeps logging you out of the website each time your restart the computer or re-open the browser. How do you then force Firefox to keep you logged in into your frequently visited sites?

As you may have guessed, this “logging out” issue is actually related to cookies in Firefox. Either your cookie database has gone corrupt or the browser is unable to save them anymore Here are few things you can do to fix the problem:

Option 1: Go to Tools -> Clear Recent History and clear cookies for the “entire history”.

Option 2: It may be possible that you have set Firefox not to remember cookies and hence you are getting logged off each time you close the browser. Go to Tools -> Options -> Privacy and make sure that you unchecked “Always clear my private data when I close Firefox”.

Option 3: Under the same privacy tab, make sure that the following settings are true - “Accept Third Party Cookies” and “Keep until they expire”. If you like Firefox to keep you logged in for a very long time, try this Greasemonkey script as it sets the cookie expiry time to 2050.

Option 4: Close your Firefox browser and open the profiles folder - you can simply type “%APPDATA%MozillaFirefoxProfiles” in the Windows Run box and hit Enter. Double-click the profile folder (xxxxxxxx.default folder) and delete the cookies.sqllite file. Restart Firefox - this will recreate the cookie database and the browser should now be able to remember your login preferences. [via]

Option 5: If nothing works, your last resort is that you create a new profile by via the Profile Manager in Firefox. Just type “firefox.exe -ProfileManager” in the Start -> Run dialog and follow the wizard.

Related: How to Clean Internet History in Firefox

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻