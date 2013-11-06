New Screen Sharing Apps Do Not Require Plugins

#screen sharing

The newer versions of Google Chrome desktop browser and Chrome for Android include support for WebRTC (Web Real Time Communications), an emerging web standard that enables developers to add real-time audio and video capabilities to their web applications without the need for plug-ins or proprietary codecs.

With WebRTC, developers can build web apps that include capabilities like voice calling, audio & video conferencing, video broadcasting, screencasting and screen sharing in the browser via simple JavaScript without requiring plugins. Watch this Google I/O video or read this article on HTML5Rocks to gain a better understanding of WebRTC.

Screen Sharing Apps

Screen Sharing Apps Need No Plugins

While WebRTC is still not supported by other popular browsers like IE and Safari (see IsWebRTCReadyYet.com), there are web apps already - same.io, talky.io and appear.in to name a few - that are using this technology to offer one-click screen sharing in the browser without you having to install or download anything. All you need is the latest Chrome browser.

There’s a little setting in Chrome that you need to enable though. Type chrome://flags in your Chrome’s address bar, find the setting that says “Enable screen capture support in getUserMedia()”, click the Enable button and restart your Chrome browser.

Same.io and Talky.io allow you to share your desktop screen with anyone though the Chrome browser. You open the website, allow the Chrome browser to access your web camera and microphone and hit the “Share my Screen” button. When you initiate a screen sharing session, you get a unique web URL and anyone who knows that URL can view your desktop screen live in their own Chrome browser.

The advantage with Talky.io is that it also allows private sessions so you can protect your screen sharing URLs with a password.

Appear.in is primarily an app for video meetings that also allows you to share your desktop screen with all the other meeting participants. You can invite up to 8 people in the video chat room and invitees can join the room by simply entering a unique URL. The developers have written a technical guide on how the app was implemented using WebRTC and HTML5.

The quality of streaming video is acceptable and because these screen sharing apps work directly in the browser, they can be used on all platforms where Chrome is available (including Chrome OS). That said, there’s still work to be done, especially on the WebRTC end, before these apps can be considered as true replacements of dedicated screen sharing software programs like TeamViewer, Join.me or even Skype.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻