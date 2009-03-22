Save your Word Documents as MP3

If you like to listen to Word Documents on your mobile phone or an iPod, check the Save as Daisy add-in available for Microsoft Word.

This will convert the text of your Word Documents into a Daisy book along with an audio file in MP3 format. The audio is generated by the default text-to-speech (TTS) engine on your Windows computer.

“Save as DAISY” add-in is available for Microsoft Office works with Word XP, Word 2003, and Word 2007. It was originally created through an open source project with Microsoft.