Easily Save Attachments from your Email Accounts

#email attachments #gmail

Earlier I mentioned how you could download multiple email attachments from Gmail and your other email accounts at once as a zip file using the free drop.io service. Unfortunately, drop.io shut down after it got acquired and therefore the previous trick no longer works.

There’s however a useful Windows-only utility called Mail Attachment Downloader (link that, as the name suggests, can help you download file attachments from your online email accounts to the desktop with some simple search filters. It works with Gmail, Google Apps, Windows Live Hotmail, AOL and Yahoo! Mail Plus accounts.

Download Email Attachments Download Email Attachments from Gmail, Yahoo, etc. in Bulk

Launch the app and provide your email login credentials. The tool will connect to your mail account, will search for any messages in your Inbox that match the criteria and will download them to your local folder. If you are using two-step verification with Gmail, you will have to create an application specific password first.

By default, it will scan and act on all unread messages in your inbox that include attachments. However, you may setup filters (similar to Gmail to that it downloads attachments from specific messages only. For example, messages that are from a particular email address or those that have a particular word in the subject.

If your email inbox is getting full, you may also use the utility to download all the bulky attachments that have a size greater than ‘n’ MB or match a particular filetype like movies, music, .zip files, etc.

Also see: Save Gmail Attachments to Google Docs

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻