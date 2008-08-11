Paper Torn with a Document Shredder Can Be Reconstructed

You may feeling safe after tearing all those “secret” documents into tiny strips of paper using the shredding machine in the Office but wait, there’s a Windows software that can recreate the originals even from those torn noodle-like pieces.

Called Unshredder, this software analyses all the torn pieces of paper and reconstructs the original document without requiring human intervention.

Of course you’ll first need to scan those pieces into the computer using a scanner machine but this is anytime more efficient method than asking an employee. Pic: Flickr.

