PowerPoint Viewer for People Who Don't Have Office 2010

#downloads #exclusive #microsoft powerpoint

PowerPoint Viewer, as you probably know, is a free application that lets you view PowerPoint presentations on your computer even if you don’t have Microsoft Office installed on your computer.

Free PowerPoint Viewer Screenshot: Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer

Microsoft Office 2010 is just around the corner and today the Office team released a new version of their PowerPoint Viewer that’s much like its predecessor except that it also supports the new PowerPoint 2010 file format.

The PowerPoint viewer can play the new transitions and video effects that were introduced in Office 2010 but if you embedded a web video in your presentations, that won’t play through the standalone viewer.

Also, the PowerPoint Viewer requires installation – had it been a portable utility, you could just copy the presentation and the viewer on a USB drive and deliver presentations on any Windows computer.

Related: What’s New Inside Office 2010

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻