Folder Menu is a popup menu that allows you to access your most used Windows folders with your middle click.

By default, the Folder Menu is populated with standard folders - C:\, UserProfile, Program Files, Windows and System32. You can add new Folders to it as well.

You can also use Folder Menu while using the Windows Command Prompt, or the standard Save or Browse Dialogs on any Windows application.

Install the executable here, or if you have Autohotkey installed, use the script here.