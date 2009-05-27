Never Forget an Email Attachment in Outlook Again

#email attachments #microsoft outlook

You just sent an email referencing a document but only after that mail has left your Outlook outbox did you realize that you forgot to attach the file with the message. And then there’s another wave of follow emails from recipients asking - ‘Where’s the attachment?’.

Does this situation sound familiar? If you like to save yourself from embarrassment caused due to “missing email attachments”, check the new Forgotten Attachment Detector plug-in on Office Labs. It will pop-up a message if you accidentally try sending an email in Outlook that is supposed to contain file attachments.

Screen A: Opportunity to attach missing files before sending this email

forgot email attachments

The Attachment Detector plug-in for Microsoft Outlook checks every email for particular keyword phrases (like “PFA” or “See enclosed” or “find attached”) before sending an email. If any these words are found in the message body but the email itself includes no attachments, you’ll see a prompt reminding you to attach file(s).

Gmail too includes an attachment detection feature but with this new Outlook plug-in, you can define custom keywords that should trigger the missing attachment alert. This is handy if you exchange uncommon file-types (like dwg or psd) in your internal communication which can otherwise go undetected.

attachments keywords

Other than reminding you to attach missing files, the “Forgotten Attachment Detector” plugin can also issue notification when you try sending an email message that has no subject line. Again, this “blank subject lines” feature is also available in Gmail labs.

Related add-in: Attach Large Files in Outlook Email

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻