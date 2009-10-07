Use an Old Linux Computer to Put your Baby to Sleep

baby and linuxIf you are not a geek, let me explain the logic of this very simple program.

The program will first auto-eject the CD-ROM drive of your computer and then it will close that open tray. This open-close loop will run forever unless you terminate the program manually.

while [1 = 1]
 do
	#eject cdrom
	eject

	#pull cdrom tray back in
	eject -t
 done

Now the interesting part - using just these four lines of code, a geek turned his old Linux* computer into a baby rocker.

Play ;

He attached a string between the tray of the CD-ROM drive and the baby seat and as the tray would open and close repeatedly, the smooth movements were enough to put his baby to sleep. Awesome.

PS: You are not on Linux, you can build a similar Baby rocker program for Windows using Autohotkey software.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

