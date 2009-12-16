A Screen That Will Help Save Microsoft a Few Billion Dollars

#microsoft

If you are in Eurpore and use Windows, Microsoft will soon push a “browser ballot” screen like this to your system (via Windows Updates) to help you install a new browser other than Internet Explorer. The order of browsers in the screen will be random.

web browser ballot

Here’s the story: Microsoft bundles their Internet Explorer browser with every version of Windows.

Rival browser makers including Opera, Mozilla (Firefox) and Google (Chrome) weren’t too happy about this so they filed a complaint with EU saying that this factory bundling of Internet Explorer in Windows was harming competition.

Now instead of paying billions of dollars in fines to the EU, as they have done in the past, Microsoft came with an alternate solution that has now been accepted.

Microsoft will send “ballot browser screens” via Windows Automatic Update to all Windows users in Europe so that they can pick and install an alternative to Internet Explorer (see screenshot above). The screen will only be shown to users who have Internet Explorer set as their default web browser.

Turn Off Internet Explorer in Windows

Microsoft is also enhancing the “Control Panel” for Windows users in Europe so that they can easily disable or turn off Internet Explorer on their machines with a click.

Once disabled, users will not be able to launch Internet Explorer on their computer for any reason, even if no other browser is available on the system. It won’t however uninstall Internet Explorer from the system.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻