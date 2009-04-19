iTunes Drivers are Missing: Problem with Importing & Burning CDs/DVDs - Solved

#drivers #itunes

You installed iTunes on your Windows computer but the software won’t let you burn CDs or DVDs due to missing drivers or registry issues. The error is:

The registry settings used by the itunes drivers for importing and burning CDs and DVDs are missing. This can happen as a result of installing other burning software. Please reinstall itunes.

Unfortunately, installing or repairing iTunes won’t fix the issue but you can download the drivers here and fix the issue without re-installing iTunes.

These GEAR drivers are used in iTunes by default for importing and burning CDs and DVDs and you don’t need Nero anymore to burn your music CDs.

Important:

  • Installing the 32-bit version of iTunes on a 64-bit version of Windows XP or Windows Vista will result in the iTunes application not having CD/DVD recording capabilities

  • Installing the 64-bit version of iTunes on x86 hardware running a 32-bit version of Windows XP or Windows Vista will likely result in the iTunes installation failing*.*

If the iTunes drivers cause the CD or DVD drive to disappear from Windows Explorer, you an rename the afs.sys driver file in the C:\Windows\System32\Drivers directory to afs.txt and rebooting the system. After the reboot the CD/DVD drives should re-appear in Windows Explorer.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻