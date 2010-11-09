SnagIt for Mac

#apple mac #snagit

SnagIt, the powerful screen capture program for Windows, is now also available on Mac.

Like the popular Windows version, SnagIt on Mac sports the useful all-in-one capture mode that lets you grab lengthy web pages, windows, or any custom region on the screen using the same hotkey.

Then there’s the built-in image editor that you may use to enhance your screen grabs with callouts, arrows, text annotations and other effects. All your screen captures are automatically saved and you may drag them from the tray to the canvas for editing later.

There are obviously some differences between the PC and Mac versions of SnagIt. For instance, SnagIt for Mac cannot be used for recording video screencasts and it also doesn’t offer an option to create custom capture profiles.

A single user license of SnagIt costs around $50 but the good thing is that you use the same license on both Mac & PC. For instance, if you use a PC at work and a Mac at home, you just need one license. If you already own a license for SnagIt 10 for Windows, you are eligible to receive a free copy of Snagit on Mac.

