Uncover the Windows Application that Locked any File

#downloads #utilities #windows

Windows 7 has tweaked the way locked file error messages appear, by including the name of the application responsible for the lock. However, if you happen to use an older version of Windows, you are not so lucky.

You might have encountered locked files on various occasions - trying to copy a half downloaded video, trying to move an executable that’s in use, or deleting a piece of spyware.

The simplest way to uncover the application locking the file is a small application (around 200Kb) called “Unlocker”.

Unlocker, which can be invoked either via the tray icon or the context menu, lists the application responsible for the lock. You can then opt to either shut the application down, or simply bypass the lock and copy, move, rename or delete the locked file.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻