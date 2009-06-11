How to Stop the Computer Game with a Click

Dad’s Around is a simple Boss-Key application for all the times you were supposed to study but were playing a Computer Game instead.

Dad’s Around, which is activated with the Windows Key+Z combination, allows you to silence all sounds, minimize all windows, and throw up a black screen. The most dangerous option however, is the “Kill Foreground Process”, which does not raise any prompts or warnings, but very silently kills off the application.

Dad’s Around is distributed as a 7z archive, which can be extracted with the 7-Zip application.

