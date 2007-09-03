Read Your Favorite Websites without an Internet Connection

download webpages Do you spend a lot of time away from the computer in places where there’s no internet connectivity or if does exist, the cost of accessing the web are way too high.

Have you ever wished reading some of your favorite blogs and websites even while still staying offline? Well now you can, courtesy Webaroo.

Just like the Apple iPod lets you listen to your favorite songs while you are away from the computer, Webaroo is a free software that lets you browse (and search) web content on your laptop while you are disconnected.

You may have often read about offline browsing software utilities like wget that help you mirror complete websites and image galleries to the local hard drive of your computer. Webaroo is something more.

Once you install Webaroo software, you suggest a list of blogs, websites, videos, podcasts or any other online content that you would like to read offline.

When you connect your laptop to the Internet, Webaroo fetches the web pages from the internet and creates a local copy which is no different than the original web version. Depending on your setting, Webaroo will also download content other than text which may include images, songs, videos, Office documents or anything else found on your favorite websites.

If you are too lazy to make suggestions, just import your browser bookmarks in Webaroo . Alternatively, you can download readymade web packs from the Webaroo site which are like a collection of popular websites arranged in categories. For instance, the technology news web pack may include sites such as CNET, PC World, PC Magazine, etc.

Other than browsing the content offline, you can use the Webaroo desktop search engine to find information that already saved on the computer.

And the next time you connect to the internet, the software will automatically update the local cache copies if the source website have been modified. Can’t get simple enough.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻