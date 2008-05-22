Get Firebug Extension for Firefox 3; Plays Nicely with Gmail

download firebug firefox 3

The Firebug team today released Firebug 1.2 - an update that makes this very useful Firefox extension compatible with Firefox 3.

Firebug 1.2 is no longer enabled by default for every website and thus you won’t see a warning message in Gmail saying Firebug can make Gmail slow.

If you are no geek, you can still use Firebug to download images, video and audio files from web pages that are otherwise hidden from standard view - like the FLV videos of YouTube or the spaceball protected Flickr photos.

Firebug Blog | Firebug.xpi [install link]

Related: Read Wall Street Articles for Free with Firebug

