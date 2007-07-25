Download Audio MP3 Files from Web Pages to Your iPod

download mp3 to ipod itunes Tunestor provides a simple way to copy music files from the internet to your iPod through iTunes.

To transfer MP3 to the iPod, you currently have to download the MP3 from the web to your hard-drive, then manually add the file to your iTunes library so that it’s copied to the iPod when you plug it in.

Tunestor adds a “Download Directly to iTunes” to the browser’s contextual menu - Just right click any MP3 link and Tunestor will automatically download the file to its music folder and adds it to the Tunestor playlist in iTunes.

When you connect your iPod to your computer, all the music downloaded in this playlist will automatically get copied to your iPod! tunestor.com

