How to Disable Start-up Programs in Windows

If your Windows 7 computer takes a while to boot up, you can decrease the machine’s loading time by removing some of the unnecessary Startup programs that are currently set to run automatically with your computer. The lesser the number of programs in your start-up folder, the better.

To disable Start-up programs in Windows, type “msconfig” in the Run window to open the System Configuration program. Switch to the “Start Up” tab and de-select all the programs that you don’t want to run at start-up.

Note (from the help file): Disabling applications that normally run at startup might result in related applications starting more slowly or not running as expected.