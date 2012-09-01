How to Create a Windows Bootable DVD

#dvd #windows

Whether you are looking to install Windows 8 on multiple computers or are planning to install Windows 8 on your Mac using Boot Camp, you would need to create a bootable DVD using the installer media.

What follows is a step-by-step guide that will help you create a bootable DVD using Windows 8 ISO images. If your computer doesn’t have a DVD burner, you may create bootable USB flash drives as well using the same procedure. Let’s get started.

Windows 8 USB Tool

Create a Windows 8 Bootable DVD

First download the ISO image of Windows 8 installer to your local disk. Then download and install the Windows 7 DVD / USB tool from here. This is a free utility that is compatible with Windows XP, Vista and Windows 7.

Launch the Windows DVD tool and and browse for the Windows 8 ISO file on your disk. Click Next.

Windows 8 ISO

If you are creating a bootable Windows 8 DVD, use DVD for the media type else select USB in case you want to turn your USB Flash Drive into an installation media for Windows 8.

Windows 8 Media - USB or DVD

For this example, we will create a bootable Windows 8 DVD. Insert a blank DVD disk into the drive and and hit the Begin Burning button.

In the next few minutes, the bootable DVD will be ready for you to install Windows 8 on any of your other machines. You may also use a Blu-Ray disk as long as your DVD drive is capable of writing to a Blu-Ray DVD. The tool doesn’t support dual-layer DVD discs though.

Windows 8 DVD Burn

