Check Your Gmail or Yahoo! Mail with Flock

Flock, the favorite web browser of social animals, now supports Gmail and Yahoo! Mail so you can easily check web emails without having to open separate browser tabs - the mail icon glows indicated you have new email.

Other than checking email, you can also share links of web pages and photos using web email without leaving Flock.

This may sounds similar to the GmailThis! bookmarklet of Firefox but its integrated in the browser so all mailto: hyperlinks open in Gmail by default and not in desktop programs like Outlook or Thunderbird.

And if you like adding smiley icons or image signatures to your outgoing Gmail messages, Flock is a perfect choice - drag the image onto the web clipboard of Flock, then compose a new mail message and drag that same image from the web clipboard to the body of the email.

Flock is available for Windows, Mac and Linux.

