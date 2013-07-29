There's a Scientific Calculator inside your Web Browser

You are probably using the Google search box in your browser as an instant calculator but there’s another calculator in your web browser that also works offline. You may use this inbuilt browser calculator for basic Maths calculations or even for solving complex expressions that involve trigonometry and logarithmic functions.

This calculator can be found under Developer Tools that are now a standard feature of all browsers including Chrome, Firefox and IE.

Your browser can perform calculations, including complex ones

How to Use Browser as a Calculator

In Google Chrome, press Ctrl + Shift + J to access the console. The shortcut is Ctrl + Shift + K for Firefox while in the case of IE, press F12 and then switch to the Console tab.

You can now write any Maths expression at the command prompt (see GIF above) and get an instant answer. Use the UP & DOWN arrow keys to navigate the command history.

If you using Maths functions, remember to append Math to the function name - like Math.sin or Math.log - as shown below. Here are some more tricks for Chrome Dev Tools.

Math.sqrt(512) + Math.pow(2, 6) Math.log(10000, 10) Math.floor((Math.random() * 100)) Math.sin(45)