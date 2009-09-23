Give Your Photos a Vintage Look without Photoshop

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2009-09-23
G

Do you want your modern digital photos to look old as if they were captured with a vintage Polaroid camera?

polaroid and vintage effect

polaroid photo effects

Then check out rollip.com - it’s a new site where you can upload digital photos and apply that classic look of a vintage or Polaroid picture in few clicks.

While there are quite a few online image editing tools that include such photo effects by default, what I like about Rollip is that it makes the whole process pretty easy - upload the photo, choose a template for your Polaroid frame (I used paper with coffee stains), add some text (optional) and you are done.

You can then post your vintage picture to Facebook or download it offline for use elsewhere.

Published in: Image Editing

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch