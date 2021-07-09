How to Replace Accented Characters (diacritics) with English letters in Google Sheets

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2021-07-09
H

The Google Sheets function will convert diacritics letters or characters with accents to their simple Latin equivalent. For instance, á or à will change to 'a', ê or ë will be replaced with e and so on.

Published in: Google Sheets - Google Apps Script

The REMOVE_ACCENTED function for Google Sheets will replace all accented characters in the referenced cell, like the letters è, õ, ā, ĝ and so on with their normal Latin equivalents.

Foreign accented characters in Google Sheets

To get started, make a copy of the Google Sheet, go to the Tools menu, choose Script Editor and copy the entire code to your clipboard.

Now open your own Google Sheet and paste the same code inside the Script editor of your sheet. Save and you should be able to use the REMOVE_ACCENTED function in your own sheets.

Input StringOutput string
A História de Malú e João MiguelA Historia de Malu e Joao Miguel
Símbolo de su unidad y permanenciaSimbolo de su unidad y permanencia
Tomás Gutiérrez AleaTomas Gutierrez Alea
Miguel Ángel Félix GallardoMiguel Angel Felix Gallardo

Internally, this function uses the deburr function of the popular lodash library that converts Latin-1 Supplement and Latin Extended-A letters to basic Latin letters and also removes any combining diacritical marks.

Find and Replace Accented Letters in Spreadsheets

const latinRegEx = /[\xc0-\xd6\xd8-\xf6\xf8-\xff\u0100-\u017f]/g;
const comboRegEx = `[\\u0300-\\u036f\\ufe20-\\ufe2f\\u20d0-\\u20ff]`;

/** Used to map Latin Unicode letters to basic Latin letters. */
const latinUnicodeLetters = {
  // Latin-1 Supplement block.
  '\xc0': 'A', '\xc1': 'A', '\xc2': 'A', '\xc3': 'A', '\xc4': 'A', '\xc5': 'A',
  '\xe0': 'a', '\xe1': 'a', '\xe2': 'a', '\xe3': 'a', '\xe4': 'a', '\xe5': 'a',
  '\xc7': 'C', '\xe7': 'c',
  '\xd0': 'D', '\xf0': 'd',
  '\xc8': 'E', '\xc9': 'E', '\xca': 'E', '\xcb': 'E',
  '\xe8': 'e', '\xe9': 'e', '\xea': 'e', '\xeb': 'e',
  '\xcc': 'I', '\xcd': 'I', '\xce': 'I', '\xcf': 'I',
  '\xec': 'i', '\xed': 'i', '\xee': 'i', '\xef': 'i',
  '\xd1': 'N', '\xf1': 'n',
  '\xd2': 'O', '\xd3': 'O', '\xd4': 'O', '\xd5': 'O', '\xd6': 'O', '\xd8': 'O',
  '\xf2': 'o', '\xf3': 'o', '\xf4': 'o', '\xf5': 'o', '\xf6': 'o', '\xf8': 'o',
  '\xd9': 'U', '\xda': 'U', '\xdb': 'U', '\xdc': 'U',
  '\xf9': 'u', '\xfa': 'u', '\xfb': 'u', '\xfc': 'u',
  '\xdd': 'Y', '\xfd': 'y', '\xff': 'y',
  '\xc6': 'Ae', '\xe6': 'ae',
  '\xde': 'Th', '\xfe': 'th',
  '\xdf': 'ss',
  // Latin Extended-A block.
  '\u0100': 'A', '\u0102': 'A', '\u0104': 'A',
  '\u0101': 'a', '\u0103': 'a', '\u0105': 'a',
  '\u0106': 'C', '\u0108': 'C', '\u010a': 'C', '\u010c': 'C',
  '\u0107': 'c', '\u0109': 'c', '\u010b': 'c', '\u010d': 'c',
  '\u010e': 'D', '\u0110': 'D', '\u010f': 'd', '\u0111': 'd',
  '\u0112': 'E', '\u0114': 'E', '\u0116': 'E', '\u0118': 'E', '\u011a': 'E',
  '\u0113': 'e', '\u0115': 'e', '\u0117': 'e', '\u0119': 'e', '\u011b': 'e',
  '\u011c': 'G', '\u011e': 'G', '\u0120': 'G', '\u0122': 'G',
  '\u011d': 'g', '\u011f': 'g', '\u0121': 'g', '\u0123': 'g',
  '\u0124': 'H', '\u0126': 'H', '\u0125': 'h', '\u0127': 'h',
  '\u0128': 'I', '\u012a': 'I', '\u012c': 'I', '\u012e': 'I', '\u0130': 'I',
  '\u0129': 'i', '\u012b': 'i', '\u012d': 'i', '\u012f': 'i', '\u0131': 'i',
  '\u0134': 'J', '\u0135': 'j',
  '\u0136': 'K', '\u0137': 'k', '\u0138': 'k',
  '\u0139': 'L', '\u013b': 'L', '\u013d': 'L', '\u013f': 'L', '\u0141': 'L',
  '\u013a': 'l', '\u013c': 'l', '\u013e': 'l', '\u0140': 'l', '\u0142': 'l',
  '\u0143': 'N', '\u0145': 'N', '\u0147': 'N', '\u014a': 'N',
  '\u0144': 'n', '\u0146': 'n', '\u0148': 'n', '\u014b': 'n',
  '\u014c': 'O', '\u014e': 'O', '\u0150': 'O',
  '\u014d': 'o', '\u014f': 'o', '\u0151': 'o',
  '\u0154': 'R', '\u0156': 'R', '\u0158': 'R',
  '\u0155': 'r', '\u0157': 'r', '\u0159': 'r',
  '\u015a': 'S', '\u015c': 'S', '\u015e': 'S', '\u0160': 'S',
  '\u015b': 's', '\u015d': 's', '\u015f': 's', '\u0161': 's',
  '\u0162': 'T', '\u0164': 'T', '\u0166': 'T',
  '\u0163': 't', '\u0165': 't', '\u0167': 't',
  '\u0168': 'U', '\u016a': 'U', '\u016c': 'U', '\u016e': 'U', '\u0170': 'U', '\u0172': 'U',
  '\u0169': 'u', '\u016b': 'u', '\u016d': 'u', '\u016f': 'u', '\u0171': 'u', '\u0173': 'u',
  '\u0174': 'W', '\u0175': 'w',
  '\u0176': 'Y', '\u0177': 'y', '\u0178': 'Y',
  '\u0179': 'Z', '\u017b': 'Z', '\u017d': 'Z',
  '\u017a': 'z', '\u017c': 'z', '\u017e': 'z',
  '\u0132': 'IJ', '\u0133': 'ij',
  '\u0152': 'Oe', '\u0153': 'oe',
  '\u0149': "'n", '\u017f': 's'
};

const basePropertyOf = (object) => (key) => object[key];
const characterMap = basePropertyOf(latinUnicodeLetters);

/**
 * Replace accented characters in Google Sheets with English letters.
 *
 * @param {string} input The input string with accented characters.
 * @return The input without accented characters.
 * @customfunction
 */
function REPLACE_ACCENTED(input) {
  if (input && typeof input === "string") {
    return input.replace(latinRegEx, characterMap).replace(comboRegEx, "");
  }
  return input;
}
📮  Subscribe to our Email Newsletter for Google tips and tutorials!
Published in: Google Sheets - Google Apps Script

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Google Developer Expert
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in Google Workspace and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. He is the developer of Mail Merge for Gmail and Document Studio. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch

Google Add-ons

Do more with your Gmail and GSuite account
G

We build bespoke solutions that use the capabilities and the features of Google Workspace for automating business processes and driving work productivity.

  1. Mail Merge with Attachments
    Mail Merge with Attachments
    Send personalized email to your Google Contact with a Google Sheet and Gmail
    Download|Tutorials|Video
  2. Save Emails and Attachments
    Save Emails and Attachments
    Download email messages and file attachments from Gmail to your Google Drive
    Download|Tutorials|Video
  3. Google Forms Email Notifications
    Google Forms Email Notifications
    Send email notifications to multiple people when a new Google Form is submitted
    Download|Tutorials|Video
  4. Document Studio
    Document Studio
    Create beautiful pixel perfect documents merging data from Google Sheets and Google Forms
    Download|Tutorials|Video
  5. Creator Studio for Google Slides
    Creator Studio for Google Slides
    Turn your Google Slides presentations into animated GIFs and videos for uploading to YouTube
    Download|Tutorials|Video