How to Replace Accented Characters (diacritics) with English letters in Google Sheets

The Google Sheets function will convert diacritics letters or characters with accents to their simple Latin equivalent. For instance, á or à will change to 'a', ê or ë will be replaced with e and so on.

The REMOVE_ACCENTED function for Google Sheets will replace all accented characters in the referenced cell, like the letters è, õ, ā, ĝ and so on with their normal Latin equivalents.

To get started, make a copy of the Google Sheet, go to the Tools menu, choose Script Editor and copy the entire code to your clipboard.

Now open your own Google Sheet and paste the same code inside the Script editor of your sheet. Save and you should be able to use the REMOVE_ACCENTED function in your own sheets.

Input String Output string A História de Malú e João Miguel A Historia de Malu e Joao Miguel Símbolo de su unidad y permanencia Simbolo de su unidad y permanencia Tomás Gutiérrez Alea Tomas Gutierrez Alea Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo

Internally, this function uses the deburr function of the popular lodash library that converts Latin-1 Supplement and Latin Extended-A letters to basic Latin letters and also removes any combining diacritical marks.

Find and Replace Accented Letters in Spreadsheets