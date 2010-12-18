Markdown Style Guide

Here is a sample of some basic Markdown syntax that can be used when writing Markdown content in Astro.
Embed YouTube Video
import { YouTube } from ‘@astro-community/astro-embed-youtube’;;
<YouTube id="OxFR6r-Dqk4" />;
Headings
The following HTML
<h1>—
<h6> elements represent six levels of section headings.
<h1> is the highest section level while
<h6> is the lowest.
H1
H2
H3
H4
H5
H6
Paragraph
Xerum, quo qui aut unt expliquam qui dolut labo. Aque venitatiusda cum, voluptionse latur sitiae dolessi aut parist aut dollo enim qui voluptate ma dolestendit peritin re plis aut quas inctum laceat est volestemque commosa as cus endigna tectur, offic to cor sequas etum rerum idem sintibus eiur? Quianimin porecus evelectur, cum que nis nust voloribus ratem aut omnimi, sitatur? Quiatem. Nam, omnis sum am facea corem alique molestrunt et eos evelece arcillit ut aut eos eos nus, sin conecerem erum fuga. Ri oditatquam, ad quibus unda veliamenimin cusam et facea ipsamus es exerum sitate dolores editium rerore eost, temped molorro ratiae volorro te reribus dolorer sperchicium faceata tiustia prat.
Itatur? Quiatae cullecum rem ent aut odis in re eossequodi nonsequ idebis ne sapicia is sinveli squiatum, core et que aut hariosam ex eat.
Images
Syntax
![Alt text](./full/or/relative/path/of/image)
Output
Blockquotes
The blockquote element represents content that is quoted from another source, optionally with a citation which must be within a
footer or
cite element, and optionally with in-line changes such as annotations and abbreviations.
Blockquote without attribution
Syntax
> Tiam, ad mint andaepu dandae nostion secatur sequo quae.
> **Note** that you can use _Markdown syntax_ within a blockquote.
Output
Tiam, ad mint andaepu dandae nostion secatur sequo quae. Note that you can use Markdown syntax within a blockquote.
Blockquote with attribution
Syntax
> Don't communicate by sharing memory, share memory by communicating.<br>
> — <cite>Rob Pike[^1]</cite>
Output
Don’t communicate by sharing memory, share memory by communicating.
— Rob Pike1
Tables
Syntax
| Italics | Bold | Code |
| --------- | -------- | ------ |
| _italics_ | **bold** | `code` |
Output
|Italics
|Bold
|Code
|italics
|bold
code
Code Blocks
Syntax
we can use 3 backticks ``` in new line and write snippet and close with 3 backticks on new line and to highlight language specific syntax, write one word of language name after first 3 backticks, for eg. html, javascript, css, markdown, typescript, txt, bash
```html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<title>Example HTML5 Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<p>Test</p>
</body>
</html>
```
Output
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<title>Example HTML5 Document</title>
</head>
<body>
<p>Test</p>
</body>
</html>
List Types
Ordered List
Syntax
1. First item
2. Second item
3. Third item
Output
- First item
- Second item
- Third item
Unordered List
Syntax
- List item
- Another item
- And another item
Output
- List item
- Another item
- And another item
Nested list
Syntax
- Fruit
- Apple
- Orange
- Banana
- Dairy
- Milk
- Cheese
Output
- Fruit
- Apple
- Orange
- Banana
- Dairy
- Milk
- Cheese
Other Elements — abbr, sub, sup, kbd, mark
Syntax
<abbr title="Graphics Interchange Format">GIF</abbr> is a bitmap image format.
H<sub>2</sub>O
X<sup>n</sup> + Y<sup>n</sup> = Z<sup>n</sup>
Press <kbd>CTRL</kbd> + <kbd>ALT</kbd> + <kbd>Delete</kbd> to end the session.
Most <mark>salamanders</mark> are nocturnal, and hunt for insects, worms, and other small creatures.
Output
GIF is a bitmap image format.
H2O
Xn + Yn = Zn
Press CTRL + ALT + Delete to end the session.
Most salamanders are nocturnal, and hunt for insects, worms, and other small creatures.