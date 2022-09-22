Digital InspirationLogo

How to Use Google Docs as a Code Runner

Amit Agarwal
There is a way to use Google Docs as a programming IDE and run JavaScript code inside the editor.

Google Docs as Programming IDE

You have been using Google Docs to write documents and essays but did you know that the same editor can also be used to write and run JavaScript code?

It is no replacement for a dedicated IDE like Visual Studio code but Google Docs can be used as a JavaScript playground to quickly run code snippets.

Here’s a sample document written in Google Docs and the document body contains a JavaScript function that calculates the number of days left until the next Christmas.

Go to the Code Runner menu, choose Run JavaScript and the output of the function will display in a popup. See demo

Google Docs - Code Runner

Code Runner in Google Docs

Internally, there’s a little Google Apps Script that is doing the magic. It reads the body of your Google Document as a text string and uses the eval() function of JavaScript to evaluate the text.

/**
 * @OnlyCurrentDoc
 */

function codeRunner() {
  const doc = DocumentApp.getActiveDocument();
  const text = doc.getBody().getText();
  const response = eval(text);
  DocumentApp.getUi().alert(response);
}

function onOpen() {
  const ui = DocumentApp.getUi();
  const menu = ui.createMenu('Code Runner');
  menu.addItem('🦄 Run JavaScript ', 'codeRunner');
  menu.addToUi();
}

Related reading:

Google Apps ScriptJavascriptGoogle Docs
ShareWhatsAppTwitterFacebook
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal

Google Developer Expert, Google Cloud Champion

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in Google Workspace and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India.

Amit has developed several popular Google add-ons including Mail Merge for Gmail and Document Studio. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

0

Awards & Titles

Digital Inspiration has won several awards since it's launch in 2004.

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Google Developer Expert award recogizing our work in Google Workspace.

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards in 2017.

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional (MVP) title for 5 years in a row.

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator title recognizing our technical skill and expertise.

Video Tutorials

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get notified whenever we upload a new video tutorial.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter to stay up to date.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise.