How Many YouTube Videos Have You Watched So Far?

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2009-05-14
youtube video countIf you like to know how many hours have you wasted Youtube videos have you watched on the web so far, open your YouTube profile page (e.g. youtube.com/labnol - and look for the field “videos watched”.

Obviously this will only count videos that you watched on the Internet while you were logged into YouTube but the metrics should still give a fairly decent idea about your YouTube activity.

Quick Poll - Share Your YouTube Numbers

If you are willing to share your own YouTube numbers or know someone who may have watch hundreds & thousands of videos on YouTube, please fill in this quick form.

Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

