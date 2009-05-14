How Many YouTube Videos Have You Watched So Far?

If you like to know how many hours have you wasted Youtube videos have you watched on the web so far, open your YouTube profile page (e.g. youtube.com/labnol - and look for the field “videos watched”.

Obviously this will only count videos that you watched on the Internet while you were logged into YouTube but the metrics should still give a fairly decent idea about your YouTube activity.

Quick Poll - Share Your YouTube Numbers

