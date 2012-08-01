YouTube Statistics for 2012

Do you know that “500 years of YouTube video” are watched on Facebook every single day?

Google has released new statistics around YouTube usage across the world and the world’s favorite video website continues to set new records. Here are some highlights:

60 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every minute. This number was only “48 hours” a couple of months ago.

Over 4 billion YouTube videos are viewed a day up from 3 billion so the new channel based layout seem to be doing well for YouTube.

Over 4 billion hours of video are watched each month on YouTube.

The one figure that has however stayed constant for YouTube in the past few months is the number of unique visitors. YouTube, according to the press page, gets around 800 million uniques every month so they still another 50 million to beat Facebook.

[ * ] Facebook gets around a trillion pageviews every month according to Google’s own data.

The YouTube statistics page also says that 700 YouTube videos are shared on Twitter each minute. Surprisingly, there’s still no mention of Google Plus on that page.