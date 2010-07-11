Interactive YouTube Video Uses Annotations

#youtube

YouTube users are doing all sorts of creative things with annotations, a feature that lets them easily add interactivity to their videos.

In the past, they have created video games, a working piano and now you have an antique-style radio that has knobs to switch radio stations just like the real thing.

For best results, hit play followed by pause to let the whole video buffer locally. You can then use your keyboard keys or the channel buttons on the radio video itself to change frequencies.

It’s a clever implementation – all the music is part of the same video clip and, upon clicking the station buttons, you are merely jumping to a different location in the video.

Thanks Guy Dayan for the tip.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻