YouTube Publishers Can Embed Links to External Websites in Videos

#embed #youtube

Some good news for YouTube publishers. You can now embed links in your YouTube videos using the annotations feature of YouTube. These hyperlinks may either point to your website’s homepage or to any other internal webpage of a site that is associated with your YouTube account or channel.

YouTube Video Annotations

Thus, if your YouTube video explains how to boil an egg, you can insert an annotation linking to your blog post where the steps are described in greater detail. Or if your video contains a news footage, the annotation may point to the text version of the new story hosted on your own website.

The links are clickable and work even if the YouTube video is embedded on to another website. Here are some YouTube videos where I have enabled URL annotations.

Before you can embed links in your YouTube videos, you need to associate your websites with your YouTube channel (in case you haven’t done it before).

Sign-in to your Google Webmasters account and click the site name that you would like to associate with YouTube. Then go to Configuration -> Associates -> Add New User and enter the email address that is associate with your YouTube channel. Now your website is linked to your YouTube account.

Associate Website with YouTube Link your website(s) with your YouTube channel.

Next, go to youtube.com/verify and associate your phone number with your YouTube channel. Phone verification is essential for YouTube to enable extra features in your account which includes videos URL annotations and the ability to upload videos of unlimited length to YouTube.

Related: Add Logos to your YouTube Videos

Once the account is verified, open any of YouTube videos and click the “Annotations” link to create and edit annotations for that video. Here you’ll see a banner that says “Enable your account for external annotation links” - click the “Enable” button and you are all set to create annotations to external websites now.

While you are inside the Annotations edition, click the Add annotation button to create a new annotation and choose between Speech Bubbles, Notes, Spotlight or Label. Select the “Link” checkbox, choose “Associated Website” from the drop-down and paste the URL. Publish and you’re done.

YouTube Video - Lower Third

One more thing. While you can place annotations anywhere in the video player, it may be a good idea to avoid the lower third as the area is often used to display ads.

Also see: Best Chrome Extensions for YouTube

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻