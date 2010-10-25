21% Users Eat while Watching Videos on YouTube

2010-10-25
The IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) has released a new study that provides some very interesting insights on how are people using Facebook and YouTube and why?

For instance, you’ll surprised to known that most people upload videos on these sites not for fun or pleasure but with a desire to impress their friends. Or that 1 in 5 users can be found eating a meal while they are watching videos on YouTube.

YouTube is seen as more of a destination for fun/cheering yourself up, where users are much more likely to visit Facebook to feel connected to people.

You may view the full IAB report online (link for news readers) or download it as a PDF file (~5 MB) from the Google Barometer blog.

