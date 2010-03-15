A Short and Simplified Version of Wikipedia

The contributors at Wikipedia use a few thousand words to describe Google. The simple edition of Wikipedia too has a page on Google that is slightly shorter but still runs into a few hundred words.

Now meet Ten Word Wiki, a Twitter style version of Wikipedia that only describes stuff in under ten words but they also add a pinch of humor to all their definitions. For instance, the definition of Google, in ten words, reads something like this:

The Centre of the Internet. They can find you anything.

Simple, funny and relevant! The Ten Words Wiki site is obviously not as vast as Wikipedia but it still has plenty of pages to keep you entertained for hours.

Here are some more tech related “ten word” definitions that I found extremely interesting.

» Mobile Phone - Once for calls and texts. Now music spewing spirit level.

» TV - Box with buttons and screen that blanks the mind.

» Internet - A series of tubes filled with porn and kitten pictures.

» Email - Electronic messaging medium for sending funny pictures of cats worldwide.

» Yahoo! - 1990’s website we used for search before we discovered Google.

» Wikipedia - A wiki project like Ten Word Wiki, but more verbose.

» Facebook - Website where children give out personal details, a paedophiles dream.

» Computer - Productivity tool used for anything but. Downloads porn from internet.

