This PDF chart illustrates who owns the major Internet brands and companies (link).
Also see: List of Companies Owned by Amazon
This PDF chart illustrates who owns the major Internet brands and companies (link).
Also see: List of Companies Owned by Amazon
Looking for something? Find here!
Meet the Author
Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory