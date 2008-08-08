Who Owns the Major Internet Brands and Companies?

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-08-08
W

What Owns What?

This PDF chart illustrates who owns the major Internet brands and companies (link).

Also see: List of Companies Owned by Amazon

Published in: Infographics

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch