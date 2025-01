EtherPad seems to have solved a major issue with online collaborative editors - the lack of real time updates.

To start, you click on the β€œCreate New Pad” button, and EtherPad creates a unique page whose URL you can send to your group members to collaborate.

All users are assigned colors, and edits made by them color-coded. Other features are a simple chat window, revision control, and syntax highlighting. (Thanks John)