Visualize the Accurate Size of Objects On Your Computer Screen with Pective

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-09-29
V

Size of Nickel You probably know about SizEasy – an online tool that helps you visualize the dimensions of any object (like mobile phones, laptops..) through comparison.

For instance, if you have an iPhone and like to compare it with say Nokia N96, you could enter the dimensions of both these objects in Sizeasy and it will draw a 3D view making it easy for you to visualize how the N96 stacks up against the iPhone at least in size.

visualize Comparing Mobile Phones: iPhone vs BlackBerry vs Nokia N96 vs Google Phone

Now Pective is a relatively new tool that serves the same purpose as SizEasy but takes a very different approach as here you desktop screen acts as a point of reference.

Assume, for a moment, that your computer monitor is like an horizontal table top. Pective will ask for your screen size and then draw the image (of the selected object) as if the real object has been placed on your virtual table top (i.e., the desktop screen).

size

Pective has just launched and therefore the number of objects available is limited but its still an interesting concept that you may want to check out.

I tried comparing the actual size of my credit card with the image suggested by Pective and it was surprising very accurate. If you spot an error, there’s an option to flag that image.

Published in: compare - visualize

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch