Upload SWF Flash Movies to YouTube Video

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-01-29
U

Silke of Adobe Captivate shows how to publish Adobe Captivate screencast movies to YouTube. Captivate produces videos in SWF or FLV video format both of which are not supported by YouTube.

YouTube however supports uploading WMV, AVI, MOV, and MPG file formats as well as MPEG4. Using the Sothink SWF to Video converter utility, you can convert your SWF files into an AVI movie and upload it to YouTube.

You can extend same technique to watch screencast movies on your iPod or iPhone - convert swf to mp4 or avi and transfer the video to your portable player.

Published in: convert - upload - YouTube

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch