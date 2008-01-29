Eliminate Camera Shake With a Tripod Made of String and a Screw

prevent camera shake Even a slight movement of the digital camera can blur your digital photographs or make your videos look amateur (like the picture on the right).

While tripods are effective in preventing camera shakes when taking pictures, they are really not portable and cost money.

So here’s a video that shows how to build a “unique” camera tripod using items that are lying unused in some corner of your house. And it’s so small and light-weight that it will easily fit in your side-pocket.

