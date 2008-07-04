Copy Video Clips from YouTube to other Websites with YouClone

As the name suggests, YouClone is a web service that helps you clone YouTube video clips and transfer them to most other video sharing websites including Metacafe, MySpace, Facebook, PhotoBucket, etc.

YouClone is not free though inexpensive – it would cost you 5 ¢ per video per service. For instance, if you like to like to import a YouTube video into Vimeo and Google Video, the charge would be 10 ¢ where 5 ¢ is for Vimeo and another 5 ¢ for Google Video.

YouClone service, available at heyspread.com, can be used for migrating your video clips that have already become popular on YouTube – the chances are then high that audience of other video networks will also love watching these clips.

