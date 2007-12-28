Featured on the Official Google AdSense Blog

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2007-12-28
F

The video that I did for the AdSense Publisher Story Contest is now featured on the official AdSense Blog under “Case Studies”.

Related: CNN IBN Interview

Published in: Google AdSense

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch