Video Previews in Google Search

This is nice. You can watch short previews of videos in Google search results itself by simply hovering your mouse over the magnifying glass icon. The video previews include the audio as well though it is turned off by default so as not to surprise your colleague who maybe working in an adjoining cubicle.

If you want to give this feature a try, search for a topic – lady gaga for example – where Google is likely to include videos in search results. The video is split into four roughly equal segments and each of the previews are about five seconds long.

Video Previews in Google are not working?

Google rolled out the video preview feature a few weeks ago but if you are still getting image thumbnails in search results instead of video previews, that’s probably because you are not using the US edition of Google – switch through google.com/ncr to enable video previews.

Watch this quick screencast to see the video preview feature in action: