Video Previews in Google Search

#youtube

video preview

This is nice. You can watch short previews of videos in Google search results itself by simply hovering your mouse over the magnifying glass icon. The video previews include the audio as well though it is turned off by default so as not to surprise your colleague who maybe working in an adjoining cubicle.

If you want to give this feature a try, search for a topic – lady gaga for example – where Google is likely to include videos in search results. The video is split into four roughly equal segments and each of the previews are about five seconds long.

Video Previews in Google are not working?

Google rolled out the video preview feature a few weeks ago but if you are still getting image thumbnails in search results instead of video previews, that’s probably because you are not using the US edition of Google – switch through google.com/ncr to enable video previews.

Watch this quick screencast to see the video preview feature in action:

Play ;

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻