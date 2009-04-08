How to Upload a Video at YouTube Korea

Google has blocked users in Korea from uploading new video clips to the YouTube Korea website at kr.youtube.com because the law of the land requires Korean residents to reveal their personal identity before they upload content on any website that has more a 100 thousand visitors.

If you are based in Korea and like to upload video at YouTube Korea website, here’s a simple workaround - open the YouTube Korea website and change your country / language preference to something other than Korean.

You should no see a video upload button on the YouTube website even if you are in Korea. Here are some more tips on how to upload YouTube video if the site is banned.

