A Complete List of Verified Twitter Accounts

If you see a blue verified seal on any Twitter page, it is sort of a confirmation from the Twitter staff that the account is real and doesn’t belong to any impersonator.

Though any Twitter user can put a request to get their account verified, Twitter has so-far only verified accounts of celebrities, brands, musicians, politicians and other well-known faces.

If you like to see a complete list of verified accounts on Twitter, here’s a trick. Open the twitter profile of @verified and browse though the friend’s list (profiles that @verified bot is following on Twitter).

When Twitter verifies a new account, the @verified bot starts following that person (or brand) and thus we know who all enjoy the verified status.

These verified accounts are organized in Twitter lists making it easier for you to follow them all with a click. Surprising, the accounts of both Twitter founders - @ev and @biz - aren’t verified yet.

