Add the Tweet Button to your Blog without JavaScript

#javascript #twitter #wordpress

Twitter now offers a simple button that you can add to your website to help visitors easily share your content on Twitter. Here’s why this “official” Twitter button may be better than your current solution:

  • It displays the number of times a particular link has been shared on Twitter – this makes it easy for your visitors to quickly guess the popularity of your content.
  • It uses t.co for shortening links (see example). Since t.co is owned by Twitter, your shortened links are likely to stay around for a long long time.
  • When someone shares your page on Twitter, you have an option to recommend him up to two Twitter accounts after he is done sending the tweet. That may help you win new followers who may otherwise not know that you even exist on Twitter.

Insert the Tweet Button in HTML without JavaScript

Twitter offers a JavaScript based button but you can also write the same as a simple HTML link. The advantage is that it won’t add any extra weight to your blog and you’ll also be able to use it in places where JavaScript is not supported (like your email newsletter).

Here’s an example of such a link – Tweet This.

If you are on WordPress (the self hosted version), you can add the following code anywhere in your template (single.php):

<a href="http://twitter.com/share?url=<?php echo urlencode(the_permalink()); ?>&amp;text=<?php echo urlencode(the_title()); ?>&amp;via=blogaccount&amp;related=myaccount">Tweet this</a>

If you are on Blogger, the code will be something like this. Search for the class “post-footer” in the Blogger XML template and copy-paste this snippet somewhere near it.

<a expr:href='"http://twitter.com/share?text=" + data:post.title + "&amp;url=" + data:post.url + "&amp;via=blogaccount&amp;related=myaccount"'>Tweet this!</a>

Remember to replace the word blogaccount with the Twitter handle of your blog (example, labnol_BLOG) and myaccount with your own Twitter handle (example, labnol).

Play ;

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻