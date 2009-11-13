Track Your RSS Feed Clicks with Google Analytics

#feedburner #google analytics #rss

Would you like to know how may people are visiting your site via RSS feeds?

If you are using FeedBurner to syndicate the RSS feeds of your blog, you can now easily track all the incoming traffic from feed clicks through Google Analytics.

Just open your FeedBurner dashboard, click the title of your RSS feed and choose “Configure Stats” under the Analyze Tab. Tick the options that say “Item views”, “Item click” and “Track clicks as a traffic source in Google Analytics” and save.

track feed clicks

In addition to click counts, you’ll also know the exact source from where that click may originated.

This is useful data because, for instance, it will help you understand if people who subscribe to your feed inside Google Reader are more engaged than your “My Yahoo!” subscribers (or vice-versa).

Traffic from clicks inside your RSS feed will be included under “All Traffic Sources” and “Campaigns.” in your Google Analytics reports. Select “Ad Content” from the segment drop down in the traffic source data table and it will show you the incoming traffic from your RSS feed segmented by specific feed readers or email clients.

rss feed analytics

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻