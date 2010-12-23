The Total Number of Web Domains

The total number of domain names registered worldwide has recently crossed the 200 million mark (201.8 million to be precise) according to a VeriSign report [PDF].

These numbers reflect “domain name registrations” and therefore the total number of websites on the Internet would be much higher.

To give you an example, 16 million blogs are currently hosted on WordPress.com – these are separate websites but since they are all part of one domain, they won’t have any effect on the overall VeriSign numbers.

The most popular Top Level Domains (TLDs), in terms of registrations, were .com, .de, .net, .uk, .org, .info, .cn, .nl, .eu and .ru in the same order.

