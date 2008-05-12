Sort Data Online in Alphabetic or Numeric Order with Textris

Textris is an online sorting tool that lets you quickly sort and alphabetize a list of records without requiring Excel. You may also use Textris to remove duplicate records from a list.

Lists can be sorted in either numeric or alphabetic (natural sort) order. Reverse sort is also possible incase you like to go from “z” to “a” or from higher to lower.

Textris can auto-label your records after sorting using regular number or roman numerals. And if your list contains text records, Textris will help you change the case of strings in a click. Pretty useful overall.

textris.flap.tv - Do Useful Stuff with Text!

Related: Rename Files in Bulk with Excel