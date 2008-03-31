TinyURL Alternative for Sharing NSFW (Not Safe for Work) Links

#nsfw #twitter

nsfw-twitterSay you want to post a link on Twitter that points to an adult website or you want to share a Youtube video that’s not suitable for public viewing.

Now some people add “NSFW” to the URL so that others can avoid clicking the link while they are in Office or a public place.

That’s a fairly universal solution but if you really want to avoid embarrassing people who have never heard of Internet slangs like NSFW, consider using nsfw.in.

NSFW.in is a new URL redirection service that shortens the URL and also shows this warning “Links away from this site are not suited for persons below the age of 18 years” when someone clicks the shortened URL.

adult-website

See example. That’s definitely a more safer approach for sharing unsafe links on the web. NSFW is a brainchild of Brajeshwar and Anirudh.

