Ignore All Facebook Apps Requests in One Click

#facebook

One of the major complaints about Facebook is the Application Request Queue that keeps getting longer and longer unless your religiously hit the “Ignore” button each time there’s a request from a friend to add a new Facebook application.

At the time of writing, there were some 570 invitations in my Facebook Inbox for various Facebook Applications and clearing this queue would have taken days as I would press the Ignore button exactly 570 times.

Fortunately, there’s a very elegant solution available now in the form of a bookmarklet for IE and Firefox that will completely erase all Facebook application requests in one click.

Go to www.ignoreall.com bookmark the bookmarklet and click on it on your Facebook request page. It works like magic.

This simple Javascript removes only the Facebook Apps requests - if you have any pending friend requests or group invitations, they’ll stay unaffected.

