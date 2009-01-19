Preview All Your Installed Fonts Online

#fonts

compare fonts Should I write the headline of this text in Arial, Times New Roman or use some uncommon font style like Adobe Garamond or Adobe Caslon?

Picking the right font for your design work is not always easy especially when there are hundreds of different fonts installed on the computer. Some software like Microsoft Word, PowerPoint or Adobe Photoshop do provide a preview of all available fonts in a long scrolling drop-down but you can shortlist good fonts from that list.

Enter Font Picker - a free online tool that lets you preview text written in all installed fonts on your computer to help you choose the best font for a particular job. But unlike other font preview software, Font Picket lets you hide fonts from view that you don’t intend to use in the document.

preview font styles

Using Font Picker is simple - just select “Type here” and enter your text. You can get rid of the fonts you don’t like by pressing the “X” next to the corresponding font name. To start afresh, press “Reset”.

More on fonts:

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻